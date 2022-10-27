Man Utd winger Antony 'ridiculous' for pointless spin move, claims Scholes

Manchester United star Antony was called "ridiculous" for a spinning dribble that went nowhere in the Europa League against Sheriff on Thursday.

Antony spun in place

Then made errant pass

Scholes called him "showboat"

WHAT HAPPENED? With no one around him, Antony spun in a circle, drawing murmurs from the crowd (UK video, US video). But his subsequent pass out of play prompted a shake of the head from manager Erik ten Hag, who took him off at half-time. Scholes, the former Manchester United star, was similarly unimpressed.

Despite the Brazilian's subpar performance, Manchester United still eased to victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know what he's doing," Scholes told BT Sport. "It's ridiculous. It's showboating."

Scholes added: "He's not beaten a man, he's not entertaining anybody."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has had an up-and-down start to life with the Red Devils, having scored some crucial goals while also struggling at times, particularly in the Europa League. He joined the club from Ajax over the summer.

IN A PHOTO:

A skillmaster in his office...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Manchester United will meet West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.