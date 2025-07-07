Manchester United have been told why Emi Martinez would be a success at Old Trafford, with the Argentine goalkeeper still generating transfer talk.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Martinez appeared to confirm that he would be on the move this summer when bidding an emotional farewell to Aston Villa fans at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Several landing spots have been speculated on since then.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It is claimed that enigmatic shot-stopper Martinez has no desire to head for the Saudi Pro League, as he waits on enticing offers from European heavyweights. There has been plenty of gossip regarding supposed interest from Manchester.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

United are yet to make their move, but questions continue to be asked of whether Cameroon international Andre Onana is the right man to fill their No.1 berth. In the eyes of many, South American star Martinez would represent a serious upgrade in that department.

WHAT SAHA SAID

Ex-Red Devils striker Louis Saha is of that opinion, with the Frenchman telling Coin Poker: “Every top side needs a top class goalkeeper. Emi Martinez has been voted the best in the world for two years. He’s been exceptionally consistent with Aston Villa and Argentina. He’s done really well.

“Those are the players United need. They need competition, and if Andre Onana stays, he’ll have to understand why another player is above him in the pecking order. They need great performers like United used to have.

“Martinez won’t be able to rest on his reputation and just have a few good games. He’ll need to be exceptional every game, and that is what you need especially from a goalkeeper. He’s a great shot-stopper, one of the best in the world. He’s also the kind of character that gives a side confidence, so it’ll be interesting to see if he did end up at Old Trafford.

“He might not be as good on the ball, but I’ve not been overwhelmed by Onana’s ability with his feet either, there’s only been a few assists.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ?

Two-time FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award winner Martinez is tied to a contract at Villa Park through to 2029. It would take a big offer to free him from that deal, with the Villans no longer under PSR pressure to raise funds during the summer window of 2025 after agreeing to the sale of their women's team.