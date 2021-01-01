Man Utd vs Liverpool match moved to May 13 after postponement due to fan protests at Old Trafford

As part of the fixture rearrangements, United face the prospect of playing three league games in five days

Manchester United have confirmed their match against Liverpool, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been rearranged for May 13.

The match was postponed after angry fans stormed Old Trafford in protest of the Glazer family's continued ownership and their plans to involve the team in the now-aborted Super League.

With the fixture moved to May 13, United will now face the prospect of three league games within five days.

Man Utd face fixture congestion

United were originally scheduled to face Leicester City on May 12 but in order to accommodate the rearranged match against Liverpool, the game against the Foxes was moved back to May 11.

That still leaves United facing the prospect of two league matches in a span of three days.

Combined with matches this Thursday against Roma and Sunday against Aston Villa, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have four matches in the span of one week.

For the Red Devils, it will be the first time in 29 years they will face three league games in five days.

3 - Manchester United will face Aston Villa, Leicester & Liverpool in the space of five days between 9-13th May, the first time they've played three league games in five days since April 1992. Busy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

Why was the Liverpool match postponed?

Fans turned up at Old Trafford well ahead of kick-off on Sunday to protest against the Glazer family.

Some protesters managed to push down barriers to force their way into the ground and made their way onto the pitch.

Article continues below

Police struggled to gain control of the situation before the crowds were eventually dispersed.

Kick-off of the game was originally delayed before United released a statement saying: "Following discussion between police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today."

Further reading