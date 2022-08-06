Man Utd vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Erik ten Hag is set to take charge of the Red Devils for the first time in the Premier League

Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After enduring a poor season last time out the Red Devils are aiming to restore former glories under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager is trying to infuse his own philosophy of creative football to rejuvenate a team which delivered decent results in pre-season. Manchester United won three matches, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Liverpool, drew against Rayo Vallecano and Aston Villa and lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Brighton will look to draw inspiration from their 4-0 win over the Red Devils on the south coast last season back in May. The Seagulls finished the campaign in ninth in the table, their best-ever position, and ended on a five-match unbeaten run that included three wins. GOAL brings you all the information that you need to follow the weekend action live.

Man Utd vs Brighton: date and kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Brighton Date August 7, 2022 Kick-off 14:00 BST / 9:00 ET

How to watch on TV and live stream online

The Premier League encounter will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and will be available to stream live through NOW TV & Sky Go.

In the United States the match will be shown on Peacock and live streamed via Peacock Premium.

Manchester United Team News & Squad

Erik ten Hag is likely to give new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez a start against Brighton after both the players enjoyed minutes in pre-season. The Danish midfielder featured against both Atletico Madrid and Rayo whereas the centre-back featured only in the latter.

“I think they are fit enough to start,” Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance under the Dutch manager against Rayo and could start again on Sunday.

"I had told you before: we planned with him for the season. We have a top striker and I'm really happy he's here, he's in the squad and we stick to the plan," he added.

However, Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring injury but is not expected to spend too much time on the sidelines.

"It is always difficult to say with these injuries, but hopefully not too long," said Ten Hag.

Luke Shaw is back in training but faces stiff competition for a starting berth as new signing Tyrell Malacia has impressed in pre-season.

Goalkeepers David De Gea, Tom Heaton Defenders Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bisaka. Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri, Fred, Alejandro Garancho, Facundo Pellistri, Tahith Chong. Forwards Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brighton Team News & Squad

Jakub Moder will be the only Brighton player to miss the trip to Old Trafford.

The Seagulls have added Chelsea defender Levi Colwill to their roster but it remains to be seen whether the new arrival will make his debut at Old Trafford. Another new signing, Julio Enciso, might get to make his first competitive debut.

Marc Cucurella's departure for Chelsea should see Solly March take his place as the left-wing back, while Alexis Mac Allister should make a comeback after recovering from a groin injury.

Leandro Trossard and former Red Devil Danny Welbeck should lead the line for the visitors.