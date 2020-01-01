Man Utd executive vice-chairman Woodward warns there's still 'huge uncertainty' over Premier League return

The Red Devils' board member has spoken about the possible resumption of England's top flight amid the coronavirus outbreak

executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says there is still "huge uncertainty" over the return of football and that the club aren’t happy about playing games behind closed doors.

Arsenal players returned to their training ground this week to commence socially-distanced work ahead of a potential return to action at the start of June. The Premier League are committed to finishing the season but there is still uncertainty over the safest way to do that and when it will be possible.

United players continue to train at home and at the moment there are no plans for them to return to Carrington - the situation does, however, remain under constant review.

More teams

Should top-flight action in resume the games would be played behind closed doors and Woodward says the club aren’t necessarily happy about that decision and that the health of the public remains the number one priority.

"I think we all agree that we want supporters back watching football at Old Trafford as soon as possible. That can only happen when we are advised it is safe to do so, and clearly the government has a major say in that," Woodward said at a Fans’ Forum meeting.

"No decisions have been made yet but we think it is possible that the initial games, particularly the ones related to finishing or trying to complete this season, will probably have to be played behind closed doors - but that isn’t confirmed yet.

"We’re not necessarily happy about that, clearly football requires our fans in the stadium for it to be complete, but public health must come first.

Article continues below

"We’ve got to have clarity on what the future holds. What will happen with the remainder of this season? What is the impact on next season? Is it behind closed doors or in front of fans? What’s the impact on broadcast deals, sponsorship deals? What’s the impact on domestic cups?"

Earlier in the lockdown numerous options were being mentioned including the possibility of playing the remaining Premier League games abroad, something Woodward does not think will happen.

He said: "From a UK perspective there is still huge uncertainty. There was an interesting question about competitive games overseas, I’ve not heard anything on that and I would expect our remaining domestic games to be played in England."