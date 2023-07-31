Man Utd to miss out? Al-Ahli ready to make move for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

Aditya Gokhale
Amrabat (C)Getty Images
S. AmrabatManchester UnitedAl AhliPremier LeagueMoroccoFiorentinaPro LeagueSerie ATransfers

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with Manchester United this summer, is being courted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

  • Al-Ahli want Amrabat
  • Want to bolster midfield
  • Manchester United also keen on Amrabat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although any such deal would mostly hinge on the Reds' ability to offload players before the transfer deadline. As per L'Equipe, Al-Ahli are eager to strengthen their squad even further by bringing in Amrabat, a reliable midfielder who helped Morocco reach the World Cup semi-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After securing the acquisitions of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin, the signing of Amrabat would add further strength and help the club battle for the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sofyan AmrabatGetty ImagesRiyad MahrezAl Ahli Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli and Manchester United look set to battle for Amrabat and will hope to finalise a deal before the start of the new season.

Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup?

30201 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup?

  • 13468Senegal
  • 2197Cameroon
  • 5017Ghana
  • 8610Morocco
  • 909Tunisia
30201 Votes