Man Utd target another big transfer! Erik ten Hag urges Red Devils to battle Bayern for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Erik ten Hag is keen on hijacking Bayern Munich's move for Aurelien Tchouameni to bring the Real Madrid star to Old Trafford.

Bayern approach Real

Ten Hag a big fan of Tchouameni

Pushing for a United bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich have already contacted Real Madrid about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old, whom boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of, According to Spanish outlet Sport. However, Manchester United are reportedly considering entering the race to sign Tchouameni, with Ten Hag asking his superiors at the club to hijack the France star's rumoured move to Bavaria.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tchouameni only signed for Madrid last summer, but with Jude Bellingham's big-money arrival sparking debates about who should be starting in midfield for the Spanish giants next season, speculation has arisen about the Frenchman's future. Given that United have already spent big on Mason Mount and Andre Onana this window, it's perhaps unlikely that they can acquire Tchouameni as well, but Ten Hag is pushing for it regardless.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A loan deal for the France star is also an option, with Tuchel suggesting this could be a good alternative for Bayern. If Madrid's central midfield competition means Tchouameni ends up not getting the game time he desires, a loan move abroad could start looking more plausible.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? It's still early days in the race for Tchouameni, and it's uncertain whether United will grant Ten Hag's wishes and push hard for the 23-year-old. In the meantime, the club are still in the process of finalising their £73m signing of Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund, with the striker set for a medical imminently.