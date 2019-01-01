Man Utd target Maguire named in Leicester squad for Stoke friendly

The 26-year-old defender, who has an £80 million ($99m) asking price on his head, is set to feature for the Foxes this weekend

have named Harry Maguire in their squad for a friendly with Stoke on Saturday, suggesting that the centre-back is no closer to a move.

Rumours have built all summer that the Red Devils and are among the teams circling for the 26-year-old, but it seems that he will be involved for the Foxes at the weekend as they go to the bet365 Stadium.

Maguire, who is reportedly valued by the club at £80m ($99m), has been named in a 17-man squad to go to Stoke, with manager Brendan Rodgers splitting the strength of his squad as another 17 players will face United.

He has received praise for his attitude during the transfer saga, with Demarai Gray commenting: “He's chilled and relaxed. He's concentrating on training every day for the season coming.

“I don't think he's disgruntled or anything, so there's nothing to worry about. Harry's just getting on with it.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers, who has successfully kept all his first-team players so far this summer and says he is under no pressure to make sales, has been cool over the centre-back’s future.

Speaking on Wednesday, the former Celtic boss told Sky Sports: “The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he's very much a Leicester player, and you can see where his concentration is, and it's very much here.

“I'm quite relaxed. It's all ‘what if?’ At this moment in time there's nothing there that is going to tempt the club at all. The club don't need to sell, the club don't want to sell.

“Harry is working with a group of fantastic players and is at a great club, and like I say times have changed in football, where at times with other clubs you would have had to sell a player, but it's not the case.

“He's a player that is training, working. What I would say is he's been the ultimate professional. It's actually been a joy to work with him, because I've been in this situation with a number of players, but his concentration is fully on Leicester.”

Maguire signed for Leicester in 2017 from Hull for a fee of £12m ($15m) and has seen his career explode after moving to the King Power Stadium. He starred for England as they finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup and was first approached by United in the aftermath, only for the Old Trafford side to back down due to his valuation.

He has played 69 Premier League matches for the Foxes and is widely regarded as one of the strongest defenders in the division.