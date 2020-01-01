Man Utd & Spurs offered hope in Piatek pursuit as Milan striker’s father opens transfer door

The Poland international frontman finds himself slipping down the pecking order at San Siro and wants a move with Euro 2020 involvement in mind

and have been offered hope in any potential pursuit of striker Krzysztof Piatek, with the Pole’s father opening a transfer door in the winter window.

The 24-year-old frontman was linked with a move to prior to heading for San Siro in January 2019.

A stunning strike rate at had brought him to the attention of leading sides across Europe.

Milan won the race for his signature and thought they had found a €35 million (£29m/$39m) bargain as Piatek burst out of the blocks with the Rossoneri.

He has, however, slipped slowly out of form and down the pecking order.

Piatek has only five goals to his name this season and faces added competition for places following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With international ambitions to think about heading towards , a change of scenery is being considered in the current window.

Piatek’s father claims that Milan are only interested in a permanent sale, rather than a short-term loan, but several clubs are said to be closely monitoring the situation.

United and Spurs are among those, along with Premier League rivals West Ham, while giants and remain in the market for another goalscorer.

“Kris wants to reach Euro 2020 in good shape and that means he can’t be a reserve sitting on the bench, but wants to be a regular starter,” Wladyslaw Piatek told Polish news outlet Sportowefakty.

“If he can’t do that at Milan, then he’ll gladly do it elsewhere. He is on the transfer market in January, just like Lucas Paqueta, Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“Many clubs are asking to take him on loan, but Milan want to sell straight away to recover the money they paid Genoa a year ago and reinvest immediately in new players.

“It’ll all go down to the final week of the transfer window, when his future will be decided.”

United and Tottenham can be expected to retain their interest in Piatek for as long as they require attacking reinforcements.

Two domestic rivals in England have seen untimely injuries hand them unwelcome selection headaches.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane find themselves stuck on the sidelines at Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium respectively, forcing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho into a hunt for suitable cover.