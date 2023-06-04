Man Utd make move for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat hours after FA Cup final defeat as Erik ten Hag steps up summer transfer plans

Manchester United have reached out to Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in a bid to sign the Morocco international ahead of Barcelona.

United plot move for midfielder Amrabat

Barcelona were interested in Morocco star

Red Devils planning transfers after FA Cup final loss

WHAT HAPPENED? United have made a move to lure Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat to Old Trafford just hours after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Red Devils are 'seriously trying' to sign the Morocco international and have 'intensified contact' with his representatives in the last few hours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat was one of the stars of Morocco's epic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and instantly attracted interest from a host of clubs including Barcelona. The midfielder wanted to move to the Camp Nou in January but Fiorentina resisted a transfer. But his contract with the Serie A club runs out next year, meaning this summer is the last chance the Italians have to cash in on their star asset.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona's well-known financial difficulties complicate a move for Amrabat and United, who have fresh money for transfers after qualifying for the Champions League, are looking to strike. Erik ten Hag's side are on the hunt for a midfielder as they look to build on the Dutchman's impressive first season in charge and challenge City for next season's Premier League title.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? The midfielder could play his last game for Fiorentina when his side face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.