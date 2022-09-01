Man Utd sign goalkeeper Dubravka on loan from Newcastle as De Gea backup

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle.

Dubravka has 127 career Premier League appearances

Red Devils have obligation to buy if incentives met

Goalkeeper signed as backup for David de Gea

WHAT HAPPENED? Dubravka completed his move on Thursday ahead of Manchester United match against Leicester City in what is expected to be the last piece of incoming business for the Red Devils this summer. He carries a reported £2 million loan fee with a £6m obligation to buy if he plays a certain number of matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United had been in the market to sign a new shot-stopper after allowing Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. That left them with only 36-year-old Tom Heaton available as backup for first-choice David de Gea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag and Dubravka will be hoping the 33-year-old will be ready to slot into the squad soon, though with De Gea in control of the starting role, Dubravka may not see the pitch much this year.