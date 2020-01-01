'Man Utd should sign Sancho' - Yorke says Solskjaer needs Dortmund winger to compete with Liverpool & City

The acquisition of the Dortmund man would drive up the standards at Old Trafford, according to their legendary striker, who sees exciting times ahead

Former striker Dwight Yorke has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Jadon Sancho this summer to enable the club to challenge and for next season's Premier League title.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the winger and Yorke believes that the 20-year-old would prove an excellent addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

“He’s a terrific talent and he’s linked with every top team around the world," the treble-winner told Goal.

"So, if Ole sees him as a player that can really bring something to the team and really make sure that core of players keep competition for places, then they should go for it.

“It would force other players to get their skates on and start performing. That's a healthy thing and that’s what you want to see at United. I wouldn’t be surprised if he's a player the club add going forward.”

The links with Sancho have led to discussion as to how Mason Greenwood would fit in the starting XI should the international arrive.

The 18-year-old scored a brilliant goal against in United’s last Premier League fixture and has already netted 13 goals in all competitions in his first full campaign in the first-team squad.

Yorke, however, doesn’t think another attacker would check Greenwood’s progress, arguing that the competition could help the teenager to develop.

“It’s important to keep the young players hungry when they’re not in the team and keep pushing them,” Yorke said. “If there’s a top player out there who can bring something different to your team, it’s important United bring them in.

"If they bring in another big-name attacker now, it will only enhance the players who are already in the team and make sure they keep working.

"For United to compete with the likes of Liverpool and City next year, they need to buy another attacker and a central defender.”

United have been consistent since the resumption of play after the coronavirus-enforced break and took their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions after a dominant display against Brighton on Tuesday.

Next up for Solskjaer’s side is a clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

With and Leicester dropping points in the week, Yorke is confident that fifth-placed United have what it takes to secure a lucrative spot for next season.

“The lads are playing some terrific football at the moment and it’s really exciting,” Yorke enthused. “If you look at Leicester, they are dropping off rapidly and Chelsea dropping points against West Ham that can only be encouraging for us.

"The team I worry about is in sixth because of the way they are going, so we have to keep one eye on them.

"But the fact the teams ahead of us are dropping points can only be encouraging and things are looking rosy. It’s a really exciting time.”

