Man Utd set to complete Maguire signing 'very soon', confirms Solskjaer

The Leicester man will become the world's most expensive defender once his £80m transfer is completed with the United boss confident it is nearly done

Harry Maguire’s move to is likely to be completed “very soon” according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year-old is set to become the world’s most expensive defender as he moves from Leicester, with an £80 million ($97m) fee agreed between the clubs.

He is thought to have been offered a six-year deal at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer looks to fix United’s long-term defensive shortcomings.

"Hopefully the last little details will be in place,” Solskjaer said in a press conference. “So hopefully we can announce something very soon."

United are set for an intriguing start to their Premier League season, as they host on August 11.

Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo started in the centre of defence in the pre-season penalty shoot-out win over AC Milan on Saturday, and fans will be hoping Maguire goes straight into the starting XI against the Blues.

"Let's get the last details over the line,” Solskjaer added. “But yeah, he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when."

He is set to be an integral part of a new-look United back line, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting on the right and Luke Shaw and Lindelof likely to be the other preferred starters.

Swedish international Lindelof scored an own goal in Saturday’s game, but Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard found the net at the right end to earn a 2-2 draw.

New signing Daniel James bagged the winning spot-kick, and will be hoping he has done enough in pre-season to make the team against Chelsea. His winner ensured that United finished their pre-season campaign undefeated.

Paul Pogba wasn’t present for the game against Milan as he had a slight knock but Solskjaer added that he fully believes the midfielder wants to be at United, amid heavy interest from .

The transfer window will have closed before United get their season underway, and Solskjaer will doubtless be happy to focus entirely on matters on the pitch.

Fixtures with , , and Leicester follow the Chelsea game, before their campaign gets underway in mid-September.