WATCH: Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho spotted wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr shirt ahead of return to Red Devils

Manchester United's academy product, Alejandro Garnacho, was seen wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr jersey ahead of his return to team training.

Garnacho seen doing keepie uppies

Spotted wearing a Ronaldo Al-Nassr jersey

Set to return to training with Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old Red Devil starlet was filmed doing keepie uppies in his Ronaldo jersey in a backyard ahead of joining the team for pre-season ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are looking to build on the previous season by making additions to the squad. Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, has already brought in quality in the form of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the club is currently being heavily linked with Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The winger will join the United squad soon and be a part of the pre-season proceedings as the Red Devils prepare to face Lyon and Arsenal in their next two games.