Man Utd consider replacing error-prone David de Gea with Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in summer transfer raid on Anderlecht

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as they mull over what to do with club stalwart David de Gea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish shot-stopper has been part of the Red Devils’ plans since 2011, taking in a record-setting number of appearances as a keeper for the club and making history with his clean sheet haul, but costly errors have crept into his game once more.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With De Gea’s contract due to expire in the summer, and no fresh terms agreed as yet, thoughts are beginning to turn towards potential successors between the sticks. The Manchester Evening News claims that highly-rated Dutch star Verbruggen figures prominently in United’s thoughts.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 20-year-old moved to Belgium at the age of 18, having been signed for Anderlecht by current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, and was handed his first senior call-up by the Netherlands for Euro 2024 qualification duty in March.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea is on course to land the Premier League Golden Glove award this season, with 15 clean sheets to his name, but he has made four mistakes leading to goals in the 2022-23 campaign and has not been called upon by Spain since being dropped in November 2021.