Manchester United are reportedly hoping to see their new £2 billion ($2.7bn) stadium host the Women’s World Cup final in 2035.

The Premier League heavyweights announced in March that they are planning to deliver on the ‘Wembley of the North’ dreams of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Grand plans for an “iconic” venue have been drawn up.

Said construction will replace the legendary Old Trafford, which will be knocked down as a new 100,000-seater ground springs up in its place. United are hoping to have the lavish project completed in five to six years.

If they were to hit that target, then hosting games - including the final - at the 2035 Women’s World Cup becomes a distinct possibility, with the United Kingdom currently the sole bidder for that event.

BBC Sport reports that “club sources say they anticipate the new stadium being open a long time before 2035 and believe Ratcliffe's stated timescale from his March announcement is still valid”. The Red Devils do, however, “acknowledge the potential for delays around such a complex plan”.

United are yet to determine how the £2bn project will be funded, although discussions there are said to have begun. The Red Devils are still locked in negotiations, though, regarding the refinancing of much of the club’s current debt, and that may lead to certain elements of an elaborate stadium vision being revised.