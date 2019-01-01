Man Utd move is Lozano's dream, says Pachuca president

The Mexico winger's sensational form for PSV has seen him linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United

Hirving Lozano would secure a dream move if a mooted transfer to came off, according to the president of his former club Pachuca.

Lozano left Pachuca for in 2017, going on to star in his maiden season in the Eredivisie, as well as impressing for at World Cup 2018.

The 23-year-old has continued that form into this season, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

United are among a host of major European clubs linked with making a move for Lozano, and Pachuca president Jesus Martinez has revealed the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the winger.

"What I can say and guarantee is that Hirving has had a Manchester United scout watching him since he was 16," Martinez told ESPN Deportes.

"They have his whole record. They have everything: videos, goals, behaviour, qualifications. They are one of the clubs with the best scouts and professionals in that area.

"My ultimate dream would be to see [Lozano] at United and Hector [Herrera] at . It would be my dream and theirs."

Martinez is the latest Pachuca figure to discuss United's persistent tracking of the Mexican. director Marco Garces said this week that the Old Trafford outfit rate him highly and "know exactly the level he can reach".

Meanwhile, new Mexico coach Gerardo Martino has been singing his praises, saying he expects him to reach the top of the game.

Article continues below

"I think Hirving has had an influential time in Holland and shown he can be a player who is incredibly valuable and can make the jump to the biggest clubs in Europe," he said.

"It's clear. I think from the analysis side of the player, he's absolutely ready."

Lozano's contract with Eredivisie leaders PSV runs until 2023 and the attacker will be in action on Sunday when his side face second-placed .