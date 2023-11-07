More Man Utd misery! Devastating Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez injury updates issued by Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has provided fresh injury updates on Manchester United stars Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

Ten Hag provides injury updates

Casemiro and Martinez out until Christmas

Huge blow for United amid fixture congestion

WHAT HAPPENED? During a pre-match press conference ahead of United's Champions League clash against Copenhagen on Wednesday, the manager confirmed that he does not expect the duo to return to action before Christmas.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I expect some back but Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries and I don't expect them back before Christmas. It's several weeks," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After coming back from an ankle injury that he suffered during the October international break, Casemiro picked up a hamstring injury during the club's Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle United last week. The Argentine defender, on the other hand, underwent surgery to fix a broken metatarsal in his right foot last month.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro and Martinez's injuries come as a huge blow for the Red Devils who are scheduled to play nine matches across all competitions after the international break, starting on November 26 up until Christmas.