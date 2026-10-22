Another Man Utd meltdown! Matheus Cunha & Michael Carrick caught in FURIOUS off-camera row as Champions League disaster sparks dressing room revolt

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Manchester United’s season has plunged into further chaos following a humiliating Champions League defeat that saw internal tensions boil over. Reports have emerged of a heated confrontation between head coach Michael Carrick and forward Matheus Cunha as the Red Devils' winless run continues to haunt Old Trafford.

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Tensions boil over in Italy

The crisis enveloping Manchester United deepened significantly on Wednesday night following a heavy 4-1 away loss to Como. Cesc Fabregas' side dismantled their English visitors in the Champions League, extending United's dismal winless streak to seven matches. Nico Paz orchestrated the rout with a memorable brace, scoring his first inside two minutes to instantly deflate the travelling support.

While the result itself was disastrous, touchline developments have sparked even greater concern. According to The Sun's Samuel Luckhurst, Carrick was involved in a 'relatively robust' altercation with Cunha that television cameras missed. Fans also picked up on the palpable friction between the Brazilian forward and his manager during a chaotic first-half display in Italy.

Half-time changes highlight rift

The tension between Cunha and Carrick culminated in immediate tactical changes at the interval. The head coach ruthlessly withdrew the Brazilian forward at half-time, introducing Amad Diallo in a desperate bid to inject life into his struggling side. Carlos Baleba was also brought on as United attempted to salvage any pride from the wreckage.

These sweeping alterations ultimately proved ineffective. Just four minutes into the second period, Anastasios Douvikas capitalised on further defensive fragility to trigger a relentless wave of attacks from the hosts. Paz soon added his second following a glaring United error, punishing a visiting side that looked completely disjointed and bereft of ideas.

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The off-camera clash serves as a stark indicator of the rapidly deteriorating atmosphere behind the scenes. With United outplayed in every department, the frustrated exchanges on the touchline highlight a squad fracturing under immense pressure just two months into the campaign.

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Fernandes questions tactical approach

The Cunha altercation is merely the latest sign of a broader dressing room revolt. Just a week after Lisandro Martinez publicly slammed the club's hierarchy over a lack of squad reinforcements following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, Bruno Fernandes openly questioned Carrick’s game plan. The Portuguese midfielder expressed clear frustration over the coaching staff's decision to avoid a man-to-man press, claiming it allowed Como to build early confidence.

"It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early," the United captain told reporters. "Conceding early makes us go into [the] game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation."

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Carrick swiftly fired back, aiming pointed criticism at his players' work ethic rather than the tactical setup. The 45-year-old labelled the squad's application as unacceptable, bluntly stating: "Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win."

Carrick fighting to save his job

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Manchester United now find themselves navigating a full-blown crisis both on and off the pitch. With seven consecutive matches without a victory, Carrick faces immense pressure to bridge the growing divide within his squad and restore basic defensive discipline.

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The glaring lack of on-field effort, compounded by public player dissent, leaves the Old Trafford hierarchy with critical decisions to make. The Red Devils must urgently find a way to halt this alarming slide, or they risk their entire season unravelling before the busy winter schedule even begins.