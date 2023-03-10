Red-hot Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford matches Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's Premier League record with latest award

Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form at Manchester United has seen him match a Premier League record held by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Red Devils frontman in fine form

Posted personal best goal return

Named Player of the Month three times

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils forward, who has posted a personal-best goal return of 26 efforts this season, has rediscovered his spark in some style after seeing questions asked of his future at Old Trafford in 2021-22. So impressive has the England international been that he has now collected three Premier League Player of the Month awards, with the latest of those – which recognises his exploits in February – seeing him draw level with Salah when it comes to the most monthly prizes earned in a single top-flight campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford registered five goals across four matches for United in February as they completed the month unbeaten, with the target found in two meetings with Leeds and in wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford has become the first man to win back-to-back Premier League awards since Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan in January and February of 2021 and matches the three-trophy return of Egyptian superstar Salah from 2017-18. Rashford has now won four Player of the Month gongs in total, leaving him three adrift of Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane in the overall stakes.