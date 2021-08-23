Man Utd left-back Williams joins Norwich City on loan for duration of 2021-22 campaign

Man Utd left-back Brandon Williams has joined Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Williams expressed his delight after being unveiled at Carrow Road on Monday, telling Norwich's official website: “It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

