Man Utd 'leading race' to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after latest high-profile David de Gea clanger

WHAT HAPPENED? United are said to be eyeing a potential swoop for Costa as they look to sign a goalkeeper to compete with De Gea. The Spaniard made a major mistake in the FA Cup final as he failed to keep out Ilkay Gundogan's second-half volley, despite getting a hand to the ball. He has made a number of high-profile errors this season, against Brentford, West Ham, and Sevilla, as well as City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A Bola reports that Newcastle and Chelsea are also monitoring Costa, who has developed into Porto's first-choice stopper. He is 23 and already has 11 caps for Portugal, while he has clocked up over 100 appearances for the Portuguese side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are said to have made an offer to De Gea over a new contract, but the deal has yet to be signed off by the club. As a result, question marks linger over who will be United's first-choice goalkeeper next season, particularly if the club manage to secure Costa's signature.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They are likely to dip into the transfer market as they gear up for a return to the Champions League, having finished third and won the Carabao Cup this season.