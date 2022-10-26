Man Utd hit with FA misconduct charge for failing to control players during Chelsea draw

The FA have charged Manchester United for their players' failure to conduct themselves appropriately in the closing stages against Chelsea.

Chelsea awarded penalty in 1-1 draw

Man Utd players protested decision

Charged by FA as a result

WHAT HAPPENED? After Scott McTominay was deemed to have shoved over Armando Broja in the box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, referee Stuart Attwell was bombarded by United players who felt the decision was a harsh one. The FA have charged United as a result, for a breach of rule E20.1.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released to Twitter by the FA Spokesperson read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 after its fixture versus Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 October in the Premier League.

Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 84th minute, and the club has until Friday 28 October 2022 to provide a response."

