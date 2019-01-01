‘Man Utd have to add in January’ – Squad depth concerns Red Devils legend with Pogba & Martial out

The Red Devils battled their way to a 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday, but Lou Macari feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs more options at his disposal

will be forced to add in the January transfer window, says Lou Macari, with injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial highlighting a lack of squad depth.

The Red Devils, on the back of a sixth-place finish in 2018-19, were expected to be busy over the summer.

Big-money deals were done, including the £80 million ($100m) record-breaking acquisition of Harry Maguire from Leicester.

United did, however, only bring in three senior stars while seeing the likes of Ander Herrera, Antonio , Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling depart.

Club legend Macari believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short on numbers, with it clear that more bodies are required despite United having got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

A man who spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player told MUTV after witnessing a 1-0 victory over Leicester: “I thought in the last window, I thought there were players needed then.

“We didn’t bring the number in that I thought we should have brought in.

“When you have an injury or two and you look at your squad and the bench, it then hits you that you are so short of numbers.

“As the season goes on you will get people suspended, you’ll get more people injured.

“There’s no doubt that when the next window opens, and we’re looking a bit far ahead now, that one or two players need to come in.”

Marcus Rashford got United back on track in their latest outing, with the international forward converting an eighth-minute penalty.

Solskjaer conceded afterwards that further improvement is required from his side, with Macari echoing those sentiments after seeing the Red Devils battle their way to three points.

“I’m happy we won but I wasn’t all that convinced about the performance,” he added.

“I thought that Leicester, with all the possession they had, didn’t really convince that they were going to open the door and get a goal.

“If they had got a little break at some stage in the game then they may have got that goal, it may have been 1-1 and we’d be sat here thinking a lot different.

“We have won the game, got three points and it pushes you up the table.”