Man Utd to hand Harry Kane £300k-a-week contract in transfer raid on Spurs while offering Marcus Rashford the same terms

Manchester United are reportedly readying a £300,000-a-week contract for Harry Kane, while also preparing to hand Marcus Rashford the same terms.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are in the market for a new No.9 heading towards the summer transfer window, with Tottenham talisman Kane very much back on their recruitment radar. United are confident that a deal can be done for England’s all-time leading scorer if Spurs miss out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun reports that a lucrative deal is already being drawn up at Old Trafford, with the supposed ‘Ronaldo Rule’ that exists in Manchester set to be broken in order to get proven performers tied down. While looking to land Kane, United are also eager to thrash out fresh terms with home-grown forward Rashford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford, like Kane, has a little over 12 months left to run on his current contract and is yet to sign an extension. He is set to be offered a healthy pay rise, while his England colleague will also see his pay packet increase by around £100,000-a-week if he agrees to make a move from north London to the North West.

WHAT NEXT? United have been linked with a number of striking alternatives, including Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, but Kane is a proven Premier League performer – one with 207 goals in the English top-flight to his name – and is considered to be most suitable option for the Red Devils despite being 29 years of age.