‘Man Utd are missing a Grealish or Maddison’ – Giggs sees Red Devils ‘five or six’ players short

The Old Trafford icon is not giving up on Paul Pogba yet, but admits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find another option in the middle of the park

are “missing a Jack Grealish, a James Maddison”, says club legend Ryan Giggs, with the Red Devils considered to be “five or six” players short of where they need to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted as much since taking the reins at Old Trafford, with the Norwegian eager to point out that he is overseeing a long-term rebuilding project.

Injuries are doing his efforts to deliver improvement in the present few favours, with Marcus Rashford joining the likes of Paul Pogba on the sidelines.

The latter has taken in just eight appearances this season, leading to more speculation regarding his future.

Giggs is not ready to give up on a World Cup winner just yet, but admits that United need to find more creative options in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils icon told beIN Sports amid talk of interest in and Leicester playmakers: “I don't think he's [Solskjaer] got the players.

“He's probably a couple of players short in actually changing that way of playing. You know, that No.10, that focal point, and also a midfielder.

“Whether Pogba is that, he's been so inconsistent, obviously on his day he could be that player. But, they are missing a Grealish, a Maddison, a player like that really that could unlock the door.

“Because of the pace that we've got it suits the way that they play and also when you come up against good teams they like to dominate possession.”

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will be given the chance to complete the project handed to him at Old Trafford.

Another transfer window is open at present and Giggs is hoping to see a former team-mate add to the positive signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer.

The Welshman added on the challenges facing United and their boss: “As a manager you don’t get time.

“So far he has shown, in his first transfer window he signed three good players. I think he needs five or six more. I think that is going to take another couple of transfer windows.

“He does need that time but whether he gets that, only the results and pressure within the club will tell. But I think United want to stay strong, they want to give Ole a chance and get a bit of stability.”

United, who sit fifth in the Premier League table at present, will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a home date with .