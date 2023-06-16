Take it or leave it Chelsea! Man Utd preparing final £50m offer for Mason Mount

Manchester United are preparing to make a £50 million ($64m) bid for Chelsea's Mason Mount, an offer that is likely to be their last for the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? United are reported to be preparing an offer worth £50m for Mount after seeing their initial bid of £40m rejected. The club are still far from Chelsea's valuation of £70m ($89m) but United are confident their offer is more in line with Mount's value, as he only has a year remaining on his Blues deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims United's bid is likely to be their final one for Mount, with Chelsea now forced into a decision. As Mount's contract is expiring, they run the risk of seeing the England international leave for nothing next summer, and United may feel that their offer will convince the Blues to do business.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea need to sell players this summer to balance the books after their remarkable splurge in the two windows following Todd Boehly's takeover. As a result, Mount may well be one of the players to leave, with Erik ten Hag identifying him as a key target, after he rejected multiple attempts by Chelsea to get him to sign a new contract.

WHAT NEXT? As the report alludes to, Chelsea will have a decision to make over Mount's future, and they will have to decide whether they can risk losing him for no fee next summer.