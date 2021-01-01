Man Utd fans break into club's Carrington training ground to protest over Glazer ownership

The supporters spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before they were escorted off the premises on Thursday morning

Manchester United supporters broke into the club's Carrington training base on Thursday morning to protest against the club’s owners.

Around 20 fans blocked the entrance to the training ground before entering and posing with banners which read: 'We decide when you play' and 'Glazers out'

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the protestors, who entered the site shortly after 9am (BST), before they were escorted off the premises.

What have Man Utd said?

A statement from the club read: "At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground.

"The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

Why are they protesting?

Manchester United fans have been annoyed with the ownership of the club since the Glazer family takeover in 2005, with there having been numerous protests since then.

And the protests have gained momentum once again following the announcement of the Super League on Sunday, with fans having been left frustrated at a lack of communication.

United have since pulled out of the proposed new competition and Joel Glazer penned an open letter to fans to admit they made a mistake with their decision to form the league.

