Man Utd planning to reward Erik ten Hag with new contract regardless of outcome of multi-billion takeover

Erik ten Hag is set to be handed a new contract by Manchester United, no matter the outcome of the club's multi-billion takeover situation.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United's ownership still up in the air some uncertainty remains around the club. However, all parties involved will endorse a new contract for Ten Hag, regardless of the outcome of the talks to acquire the club from the Glazer family.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has earned plaudits from all corners as he continues to enjoy considerable success in his first season in charge of the club. In February he won United's first piece of silverware in six years, lifting the Carabao Cup, while they remain in contention to win the FA Cup and the Europa League, as well as having a firm grip on third place in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bidders are intensifying their efforts to buy Manchester United with Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and representatives working for Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani both holding meetings this week with the United hierarchy about the next steps of the process. According to the Daily Mirror, both parties agree that Ten Hag is the man to restore past glories to the Red Devils and would be willing to extend the three-year contract he signed in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? On the pitch, United will look to reach their second semi-final of the season when they take on Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday before a two-week international break. The bidders will continue their efforts to buy the club in the coming days, with the Glazers hoping a deal can be done before the summer transfer window opens.