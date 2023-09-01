'I know I can contribute' - Man Utd confirm Sergio Reguilon signing on season-long loan from Tottenham

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham.

Left-back signs as cover

Spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid

Reguilon excited to get started

WHAT HAPPENED? United have confirmed the signing of the Spanish full-back, with the player joining on a season-long loan deal. He arrives after injuries were sustained by both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so he will be providing cover for the remainder of the campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs signed Reguilon in 2020 and he went on to make 67 appearances for the club; he played 12 times on loan at Atletico last term. The left-back has also won six caps for the Spanish national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Reguilon said: “In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United play Arsenal this weekend, and Reguilon could make his debut against Spurs' north London rivals.