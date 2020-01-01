Man Utd condemn footage showing Lingard being called 'sh*t' as fans tell him to 'f*ck off' as he boards team bus

The Red Devils are preparing to launch an investigation into the foul-mouthed insults aimed in the direction of their England international at Derby

have condemned the actions of those who launched foul-mouthed insults in the direction of Jesse Lingard following a 3-0 fifth-round win over Derby.

The international midfielder played the full 90 minutes at Pride Park on Thursday as the Red Devils overcame Wayne Rooney and the Rams to book their place in the quarter-finals.

As he prepared to head home in the wake of a convincing win, Lingard was singled out for abuse by those in close proximity to United’s team bus.

More teams

A video has circulated on social media which captures those involved branding the 27-year-old playmaker “sh*t”, while also telling him to “f*ck off”.

The taunts aimed at Lingard also see him mocked over a disappointing record of having registered no Premier League goals or assists in 2019.

Those struggles for form have seen the Old Trafford academy graduate become an easy target for trolls and he has been subjected to online abuse on a regular basis, with certain sections of the United support turning against one of their own.

Understandably, the Red Devils have been left less than impressed by the actions of a vocal minority and, in the wake of another unfortunate incident, the Premier League heavyweights are preparing to look into the matter and uncover the identity of those responsible.

They will be contacting Derby in an effort to gain assistance in their investigation.

Lingard, meanwhile, will be hoping to rediscover his spark for a United side that have enjoyed a collective upturn in fortune of late.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his side in the hunt for a top-four finish and major silverware – in both the FA Cup and – but has made it clear that he will only be calling upon those who prove themselves worthy of minutes.

He has said when questioned on Lingard’s reaction to regular spells on the bench: “That is what I like. I like to see players who say, ‘okay, he has left me out for two or three games without explanation'.

Article continues below

“I don’t have to explain every time. Sometimes I do, yeah, but it is a way for me to say I need more. You can’t just speak to them 100 times and say, ‘now we need a change in you’. You have had opportunities.

“I’ve got to make decisions and one day… well, you give them one warning and that’s it probably, and then the next thing maybe they are not here anymore.

“You don’t have to explain every time then. You might have to think about it after.”