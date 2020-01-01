Man Utd hit with FA charge after players reacted angrily to Van Dijk foul on De Gea in Liverpool loss

The Red Devils goalkeeper fumed at the match officials during a meeting with Liverpool and was booked as a result of his actions

have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during a Premier League clash with , with David de Gea reacting angrily to a challenge from Virgil van Dijk before VAR intervened.

The Red Devils goalkeeper was left incensed by a coming-together with the commanding Dutch centre-half during a keenly-contested fixture at Anfield.

In the 26th minute of a meeting between two old adversaries, a high ball looped into the United penalty area.

Van Dijk competed for it with De Gea, backing into the Spaniard as he sought to keep the play alive.

Contact was made between the pair, with the ball spilling loose as a result.

De Gea hit the deck and immediately complained to the match officials that he had been impeded.

The game was initially waved on, with Liverpool looking to take full advantage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side worked the ball to Roberto Firmino, who crashed a spectacular strike into the top corner.

Certain members of the United team then lost their cool, with De Gea leading the way.

He confronted referee Craig Pawson and launched into a tirade against the decision to let play go on.

A yellow card was flashed in his direction, but only after the incident had been passed on to the Video Assistant Referee for clarification.

Technology ruled that there had been an infringement, with Van Dijk considered to have fouled De Gea when jumping with him.

Reaction to that decision has been mixed, with many of the opinion that the ball was there to be won.

De Gea, though, got the call he was after on the day.

The fallout from a 2-0 victory for Liverpool has, however, now seen the FA step in and take a dim view on United’s actions.

English football’s governing body has said in a statement: “Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday (19/1/20). Manchester United FC has until Thursday (23/1/20) to provide a response.”

United, who missed the chance to close on the Premier League’s top four when coming unstuck on Merseyside, will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a home date with .