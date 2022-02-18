The bravery of River Rhodes has allowed the youngster to start rubbing shoulders with members of the Premier League elite, with Manchester United superstars Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Manchester City ace Jack Grealish, among those to have sent heart-warming messages to a “little legend” battling cancer.

Rhodes, who is currently receiving radiotherapy treatment in Manchester, is part of a Wolves-supporting family from the Midlands.

He is, however, an avid follower of all things football and has met many of his heroes over recent weeks after attending games and visiting venues across the north west of England.

Who has River met?

United captain Maguire enjoyed a kickabout with River earlier this week, while also presenting him with a box of gifts that included a signed shirt.

The England international defender said on social media: “Absolute pleasure to meet this legend today. A great chat and even better kick about. Thanks River. Stay strong.”

River spent time with the Red Devils squad following their 2-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday, having previously been handed Jesse Lingard’s jersey at the end of a 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley.

Prior to that outing for the Red Devils at Turf Moor, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure to acknowledge River’s presence on the touchline as he prepared for an important top-flight contest.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner posted on Instagram: “Children are and will always be the best thing the world has to offer, and we must protect them at all costs. Supporters are and will always be the best in football, and we must respect everything they face and endure for their clubs.”

Anybody else?

It is not just superstars from Old Trafford that River has been mingling with, with Manchester City forward Jack Grealish – the most expensive player in British football following a £100 million ($136m) move to the Etihad Stadium last summer – also taking time out to meet with an inspirational young fan.

River has a poorly mate he meet thru treatment , Macauley his name , Macauley is a big Man City fan , so River wanted @JackGrealish to send his mate a hello message , @JackGrealish is a gentleman .. 🙌🙏🙌🙌⚽️⚽️❤️ we keep spreading the love of football pic.twitter.com/TeToNlvW6P — Riverthechamp RR7 (@Riverthechamp) February 17, 2022

He has also met ex-Chelsea and England skipper John Terry, with his father Ryan saying that River is “making every day positive” in an ongoing individual battle.

