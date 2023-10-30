WATCH: Back on the grass! Man Utd starlet Amad Diallo up and running as he steps up his recovery from knee injury

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is stepping up his recovery three months after suffering an injury in pre-season.

Amad seen running on grass

Winger hasn't played this season

Ruled out since late July with knee injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United shared a video of Amad running on grass on Monday morning, which is always a major step forward in the rehab process for any long-term injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger hasn't played since July, having been ruled for the 'first part' of the 2023-24 season as a result of his knee injury. The youngster made a big impact on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring or assisting 16 goals in 37 Championship appearances. There was a possibility of another loan at a higher level for the 21-year-old this season, or even making an impact at Old Trafford, but injury halted that.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD? It could still be a little while before the Ivory Coast international is back playing and United will likely be keen to exercise caution in the final stages of his recovery. The crucial thing now is to build up his strength and fitness gradually to avoid potential setbacks, but with January a couple of months away, it raises the possibility of a loan opportunity to finish the season with regular game time coming back around.