Man Utd and Adidas release 90's retro inspired clothing collection

Manchester United and Adidas have unveiled their most recent collection, which honours the Premier League club's iconic apparel from the 1990s.

The collection embodies an era in the club's history in which millions of fans fell in love with The Red Devils for the very first time and celebrates their partnership with Adidas.

Within the collection are kits which resemble those worn by Man Utd legends such as Bryan Robson, Peter Schmeichel and Ryan Giggs, among others.

So what does the collection look like and where can you buy it? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What does the Man Utd retro collection look like?

The Man Utd retro collection is heavily inspired by the kits and clothing sported by those associated with the club in the early 90’s.

The overarching theme is retro and vintage, with the primary colourways being Manchester United's red, black and white.

They've even gone so far as to bring back the classic 'Sharp' sponsorship on the kits, accompanied with the old Adidas logo.

Digging deep into the adidas archives and the club’s collective memories, the adidas Originals x Manchester United range celebrates some of the most memorable designs from an inspiring time. — adidas UK (@adidasUK) May 12, 2022

What does the Man Utd retro collection include?

The collection includes nine distinct pieces, the most notable of which are the home and goalkeeper kits that very closely resemble Man United's early 1990s kits.

The collection also includes a French Terry Crewneck sweater that can be paired with their classic Man Utd shorts, both of which are primarily black with small red details and the classic Adidas and Man Utd logos.

A two-piece Superstar tracksuit, as well as a variety of other casual attire, such as trefoil tees with 'Old Trafford' text beneath a large Adidas sign, are also included.

Where can you purchase the collection?

The adidas Originals X Manchester United collection is available now through the Adidas website and official club stores.

