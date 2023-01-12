Man Utd chiefs accept they overpaid for Antony as £85m winger continues to divide fans

Manchester United invested £85 million ($103m) in Antony last summer, with the Red Devils reportedly admitting that they overpaid for the Brazilian.

South American forward snapped up from Ajax

Fourth-most expensive signing in British football

Yet to deliver on consistent basis for Red Devils

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Red Devils agreed to spend big on the 22-year-old winger when reuniting him with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Antony has become the fourth-most expensive player signed by a British club behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony scored on his debut for United against Arsenal, but has managed just four more efforts since then and has been dividing opinion among supporters with his showboating and over-reliance on his favoured left foot.

AND WHAT'S MORE: ESPN now reports that United officials have accepted they spent over the odds on a player that was initially priced at £53m ($64m) when they first asked about him, with that valuation inflated as the summer transfer window drew to a close in 2022 and Ajax found themselves parting with a number of senior stars – including Lisandro Martinez, who is also now at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? While United accept that they overpaid for Antony, they are playing the long game. Club chiefs still believe that the South American was the best option available at the time to fill a right-sided attacking berth and remain confident that there is plenty of potential in his game that can be unlocked while in England.