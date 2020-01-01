'Man City’s phobia of Liverpool down to Guardiola' - Former Reds star says Pep should fear sack

John Aldridge is revelling in a memorable campaign for those at Anfield, with the defending champions having been knocked from a Premier League perch

have “a phobia” of , claims John Aldridge, with Pep Guardiola considered to be responsible for that as the Blues boss faces the threat of entering “sackable” territory.

Reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium have found themselves knocked from the loftiest of perches this season.

That is because Jurgen Klopp’s relentless Reds side have swept aside all before them to open up a record-breaking 22-point lead at the top of the table.

More teams

Aldridge believes a humbling slip from the summit for City is further evidence that Guardiola is struggling to keep up with the pace of progress on Merseyside.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “I think Guardiola has always had a phobia about Liverpool since that fly-on-the-wall documentary about Man City came out, which showed clips of him saying he was worried about how to stop our front three and that Klopp was going to do what he did at Dortmund.



“This was the season when they got their 100-point title but we knocked them out of the easily, 5-1 on aggregate, and even though they held on to just about win the title last season by a point from us, you could see how much we had got under the skin when that clip emerged of them singing that distasteful song about Liverpool when they should have celebrating their own achievement of back-to-back league titles along with the two domestic cups they won.

“Winning the European Cup would salvage the season for Pep but that looks a long way off for them at present and I would certainly have no fears for Liverpool should we draw them in the latter stages and I don't think Jurgen Klopp and the players would either.



“City certainly seem to have a phobia about us though and I think it stems from the manager.”

Aldridge added on the Blues and the challenges facing Guardiola: “They have got a decent chance of winning the , and are still in the , but if they get knocked out of the Champions League - and on the evidence of what we have seen in recent weeks and months, they will have their work cut out getting past - it could end up being a sackable season for Pep Guardiola.

“It certainly would be abroad where the big Spanish and Italian clubs get rid of coaches for less.

“Liverpool have done phenomenally well and deserve every bit of praise and credit they are getting but, given the vast resources and experience they have, should City really be so far behind us?

Article continues below

“Guardiola's comments after the Spurs game about what former Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore - who left his post over a year ago - might say about Liverpool's dominance of the league after his previous comments about City's 100-point season were just bizarre and another example for me of how the pressure has got to him.

“His team have not been doing what they should have been after spending absolutely ridiculous amounts of money over the last four years, although their spending has reduced as they are still under investigation over Financial Fair Play.

“That team needs a major revamp, which is amazing to think when you think how much money they have thrown into that squad, and ultimately that comes back on the manager's head so he has to look at himself in the mirror.”