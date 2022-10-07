Man City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs Southampton TV in the UK and U.S and India

An unbeaten Manchester City will welcome a struggling Southampton to the Etihad Stadium for their ninth Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens shift their focus back to domestic action after a 5-0 demolition of Copenhagen in a midweek European fixture.

Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints having lost their last three matches. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping for an upset against high-flying City when the two sides meet this weekend.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Southampton Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Man City vs Southampton can be streamed live on Peacock.

The game between Man City and Southampton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker for the game against Southampton as they are all injured.

He could, however, welcome Rodri back into the starting lineup after the midfielder missed the Manchester derby and the midweek Champions League game due to injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Southampton squad and team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that his team does not have any major injury concerns ahead of their important clash against City.

Long-term absentees Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia will continue to remain unavailable for selection until they have fully recovered.