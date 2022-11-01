Man City vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will take on Sevilla in their final group game of the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's team will hope to continue their excellent run of form across all competitions and end their Group G campaign with a win.
Sevilla have managed just one victory from five games and are confirmed to finish third due to their head-to-head record against second-placed Borussia Dortmund. As a result, they will enter the Europa League.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Man City vs Sevilla date & kick-off time
Game:
Man City vs Sevilla
Date:
November 2, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 3)
Venue:
Etihad Stadium
How to watch Man City vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online
BT Sport 3 will show the game between Sevilla and Manchester City in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.
Manchester City can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.
Fans in India can catch Sevilla vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Manchester City squad and team news
The big team news from Manchester is that Pep Guardiola has ruled Erling Haaland out for Man City's group game of the 2022-23 Champions League due to injury. The in-form striker, however, is expected to return for the weekend's Premier League clash.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has not featured for City since September, continues to be unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury.
Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
Sevilla squad & team news
For Sevilla, Jesus Corona is confirmed to be out with a broken leg while Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri are also sidelined due to injuries.
Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bono, Dmitrovic
Defenders
Telles, Acuna, Montiel, Navas, Carmona, Salas
Midfielders
Gudelj, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Gomez, Lamela, Suso
Forwards
Dolberg, Rafa Mir