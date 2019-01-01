Man City urged to make Lyon's Ndombele long-term successor to Fernandinho

A former Blues defender believes a raid on the ranks in Ligue 1 would be beneficial but is not convinced that Real Madrid star Isco is required

have been urged to make a move for Tanguy Ndombele, with Joleon Lescott considering the midfielder to be the “ideal Fernandinho replacement”.

With a international now 33 years of age, those at the Etihad Stadium need to start piecing together contingency plans.

A suitable successor to a key component in Pep Guardiola’s side will be required at some stage, and various options have been mooted.

Former City defender Lescott believes a raid on the ranks in would be the best option, with there a 22-year-old at Lyon who would slip seamlessly into a holding role in Manchester.

“Tanguy Ndombele could be an ideal Fernandinho replacement at Man City when the time comes,” Lescott told Sportingbet of a player the Blues have targeted in the past.

“I think he has all the potential to go on to become a great player and achieve great things. I think players in Fernandinho’s position tend to get better with experience, but I think Ndombele is a player that could be a good fit.”

Another of those said to be in City’s sights is Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Lescott backing a swoop for the talented 21-year-old.

He said: “Wan-Bissaka is an exciting young player with his career ahead of him. He’s certainly impressed for this season and inevitably, as with any young player performing well, some top teams will be linked with him.

“Wan-Bissaka looks to have the attributes of a player that could go on to play for a top club. I enjoy watching him as he is a full-back who enjoys defending more than attacking. He enjoys a 1v1 challenge and that’s an excellent quality.”

While talking up moves for two players of considerable potential, Lescott is not convinced that Guardiola needs to target the proven qualities of playmaker Isco.

The international was frozen out at the Santiago Bernabeu under Santiago Solari, sparking exit talk, but has returned to favour with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm and may no longer need a switch.

Lescott said of the 26-year-old: “As with any player not getting game time, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Isco is unhappy being left out at Real Madrid and he would be a good addition to Man City’s squad.

“He’s an excellent player that still has so much potential that Guardiola would work to develop. However, Isco would have to accept he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter in a similar way that [Riyad] Mahrez has had to adapt to this season.

“Man City will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, but it has to be the right player to fit seamlessly into the team’s style of play and the operation they have set up there.

“The owners have created this format over the past 10 years so Guardiola and all of the players need to fit into this system to achieve global dominance for Man City.”