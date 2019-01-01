Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad on Sunday

Manchester City will host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from their shock defeat at Newcastle, which left them five points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.

Guardiola has the benefit of an almost fully-fit squad to choose from as he prepares to face the Gunners, though a facial injury picked up by goalkeeper Ederson is his main concern.

Man City Injuries

Guardiola's major worries will be over Ederson, who suffered a bad cut against Newcastle. As backup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is out with a long-term Achilles problem, 20-year-old Aro Muric could start between the sticks against the Gunners should Ederson not be fit.

Benjamin Mendy is on the road to recovery following a knee injury but is unlikely to be involved at the Etihad, while Vincent Kompany also misses out.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

Raheem Sterling returned to the fold against Newcastle and is set to make up the attacking trio of Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, despite the loss to the Magpies.

Aguero netted the opening goal in the 2-1 defeat and should retain his spot leading the pack, with Guardiola likely to keep the same XI as the one that started on Tyneside.

The Argentine has netted in seven of his last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, though he has been unable to find the net in either of his last two.

Despite their four consecutive Premier League victories prior to the Newcastle defeat, City's form over the past eight weeks will be a concern for Guardiola. They have lost four of their last nine league fixtures, equalling the total number of games lost in their previous 72.

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners have been given a boost following news that the facial injury sustained by Laurent Koscielny in the FA Cup fourth round defeat is not as serious as initially feared, and has reportedly returned to full training and could be a defensive option should Arsenal need his services.

Article continues below

The likes of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding will miss out on the clash with long-term injuries, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been sidelined for an additional two or three weeks with an ankle problem.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (broken metatarsal) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee) are both doubts for the fixture, while Danny Welbeck (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester City have won their last three Premier League games against Arsenal – they’ve haven’t won four consecutive top-flight games against the Gunners since April 1937.

Arsenal have lost seven of their last 11 visits to the Etihad Stadium in all competitions against Man City (W2 D2), losing the last two.

Manchester City have lost four of their last nine Premier League games (W5), as many as in their previous 72 combined (W56 D12).

Arsenal have lost 11 of their last 19 away Premier League games (W5 D3), keeping just one clean sheet in that time, a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in May 2018.

Since Roberto Firmino’s goal for Liverpool on January 3rd, Manchester City have scored 25 goals in a row without conceding at the Etihad in all competitions, winning their last four home games by an aggregate score of 24-0.

Manchester City have lost three of their last seven Premier League games when scoring first – they had lost just three of their previous 96 matches when scoring the first goal.

Since August 20th, Manchester City have only won three more points in the Premier League (50) than Arsenal (47) and have lost more games (4) than the Gunners (3) in that time.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has never lost a match against Unai Emery in all competitions (W7 D4 L0) – the only manager he has faced more during his managerial career without losing is Joaquín Caparrós (13 games).

Sergio Aguero has scored in seven of his last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions for Manchester City, though he hasn’t found the net in either of his last two.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick off is 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.