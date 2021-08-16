Man City star Gundogan to undergo tests on shoulder injury, confirms Guardiola

The Germany midfielder was hurt in the closing stages of the Premier League champions' 1-0 defeat away at Tottenham

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is set to undergo tests on a shoulder injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Gundogan played the full 90 minutes of City's 1-0 loss away at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, but was seen heading down the tunnel with strapping on his shoulder.

The Germany international appeared to pick up the injury during a collision with a Spurs player late on, and Guardiola provided an update on his condition.

What's been said?

“It was something in his shoulder,” the City boss said of Gundogan. "We will see what happens tomorrow (Monday) with the doctor.

"It looks like something happened.”

Guardiola also explained why several key players, including Kevin De Bruyne, were either left on the bench or restricted to brief cameos in the first game of the new Premier League season.

"Kevin played a few minutes but Kevin didn't do one full session because of his ankle," he added. "Kyle [Walker] and John [Stones] and Ayme [ric Laporte] came back really, really well and Gabriel [Jesus] as well but the guys who have been here since the beginning for us deserve to play."

How many games could Gundogan miss?

Guardiola could now be sweating on Gundogan's fitness ahead of his team's home fixture against newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday.

Depending on the severity of the 30-year-old's injury, he may also be a doubt for City's meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, which marks their final outing before the international break.

Gundogan's influence

Gundogan would be a big loss for City if he has to spend any time on the sidelines, with the midfielder having played a key role in their run to Premier League glory in 2020-21.

Guardiola opted to deploy the former Borussia Dortmund man in a more advanced role last term, and he rewarded his manager by recording 13 goals and two assists in 28 top-flight outings.

