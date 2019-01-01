'Man City should offer Stones, Otamendi & £150m for Van Dijk' - Liverpool star tipped to be better than Ramos

Former Reds striker Stan Collymore believes Pep Guardiola should pay whatever it costs to land a defender who will become the best in the world

have been told that they should be looking to sign centre-half Virgil van Dijk at any cost, with Stan Collymore suggesting that Pep Guardiola could offer “John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi plus £150 million ($197m)”.

Such a bid would double the transfer fee the Reds paid to land the Dutchman in January 2018 which already has him as the most expensive defender in world football.

Collymore believes that outlay would be worth it as the reigning champions would be acquiring a player who can become the best on the planet in his chosen position.

The former Liverpool striker also believes that Van Dijk has the potential to rise above skipper Sergio Ramos in the global pecking order by the time he hangs up his boots, with the 27-year-old precisely the kind of talent that can make City even more dominant.

“I know Pep Guardiola has said he’ll prioritise a full-back and a defensive midfielder in the summer,” Collymore wrote in the Mirror.

“But if I was him the first person I’d be targeting is Virgil van Dijk.

“I’d offer John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi plus £150 million for the Dutchman and I wouldn’t stop until Liverpool accepted my offer was simply too good to turn down.

“I know Jurgen Klopp has a long-term contract at Anfield and that if Liverpool don’t win the Premier League, they will finish probably finish second and won’t want to be selling their best players. Especially not to their rivals.

“But Van Dijk is one of those incredibly gifted athletes and would make any defence on Planet Earth significantly better. And if City want to become the dominant force they say they want to, then going all out for him would be a no-brainer.

“Van Dijk reads the game better than any other defender in the Premier League and is a bit old-school in that respect.

“I’d put him in the Rio Ferdinand bracket when it comes to his reading of situations — he sees the danger, acknowledges the danger and has the physicality and athleticism to be able to deal with it.

“I see in Van Dijk someone who is unflustered and will go on, either with Liverpool or another club, to win many, many titles.

“And by the time he hangs up his boots, we could be talking about him in the same venerable tones as Sergio Ramos if he gets the chance to win as many titles either at Liverpool or elsewhere.

“Van Dijk has to be worth at least £175m of anybody’s money and, while it’s easy to throw around statements such as ‘best in the world’, I really believe he is.”

Liverpool tied Van Dijk to a contract through to 2023 when snapping him up from and have offered no indication that he would be willing to listen to any offers for a prized asset – even those which would bring in two alternative options and a record-breaking sum of cash.