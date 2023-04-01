Man City star Riyad Mahrez surpasses Didier Drogba as he becomes African player with the most Premier League assists of all-time

Riyad Mahrez broke Didier Drogba's record to become the African with the most number of assists in Premier League history.

  • Mahrez becomes all-time top African assist provider in PL
  • Has provided 56 league assists in his time in England
  • Set up De Bruyne's goal vs Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? By providing an assists for Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Liverpool, Mahrez overtook Didier Drogba to become African player with the most premier League assist with 56. It was his fifth assist in the league this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In four seasons at Leicester, Mahrez provided 28 assists as well as 39 goals, and his displays at the King Power earned himself a move to the Etihad in 2018. Since his arrival at Manchester City he has become a vital part of Pep Guardiola's system, providing 29 assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has won the Premier League four times, and in 2015/16 he was named PFA Player of the Year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

riyad Mahrez Man CityGettyriyad Mahrez LeicesterGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The Citizens next face Southampton before a double header against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

