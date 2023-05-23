Man City Premier League title parade: When it is, where & how to watch

Where to watch as Premier League champions Manchester City parade their trophy through the streets of Manchester.

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the last six years, and they will be celebrating their success with a parade through the city after the season comes to a close.

The parade will take place in the city of Manchester and would feature the players, coaches, and staff of the club. It would be a chance for the fans to celebrate the team's success and show their support.

The parade is free to attend, but it is sure to be crowded, so fans are advised to arrive early to get a good spot. There will also be screens set up throughout the route so that fans can watch the action properly.

So, if you are thinking of making your way to the parade, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Man City trophy parade?

Manchester City has not yet announced plans for a victory parade, as they still have two more trophies to fight for before the end of the season. Their final game of the season, the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan, will take place on June 10 and so it is likely that their parade will take place after this date.

Regardless of their results in the FA Cup and Champions League final, a parade is still likely to take place to celebrate their Premier League win. The club has a long history of holding victory parades - having won the Premier League for the third consecutive season - and it would be a surprise if they did not do so this year.

The date and time of the parade have not yet been announced, but it is likely to take place in the days or weeks following the Champions League final.

Last year, Man City's Premier League trophy open-top bus parade took place on May 23 and started at approximately 6 pm BST.

Where will be the Man City title parade held?

In 2022, the parade bus started its journey at Exchange Square at around 6 pm BST before travelling to St Mary's Gate, then to Deansgate, and finally arriving at the Beetham Tower for a live stage show with the champions.

Tickets are not required for this event, and so, it is suggested that fans arrive early to get the best viewing experience. However, screens would be set up to show all of the stage action.

How to watch Man City title parade?

Fans across the globe may be able to watch Manchester City's trophy parade live stream on the club's official website, Youtube channel and official app. More details about TV and stream options will be updated here as soon as they are announced by the club.

Region TV Live stream Worldwide N/A Man City official website, Youtube

Who will be involved in Man City's parade?

The entire playing squad and coaching staff at Manchester City, including head coach Pep Guardiola will be involved in the celebrations.

There may be presenters involved to hype up the atmosphere and fans can also expect live music from bands and DJs throughout the event to further liven up the event.

The club has not shared details of the parade yet, as the team has two more important finals to play. Watch this space for all the updates as Manchester City move closer to the end of the season.

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 31% Karim Benzema

36% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

11% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 729105 Votes

Useful links