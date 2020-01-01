Man City not winning the Champions League is not the end of the world, says Guardiola

The former Barca boss is happy fans are desperate for continental glory, but admits all he can do is keep trying to take the title

boss Pep Guardiola is philosophical over the importance of the , insisting that leaving the Etihad Stadium without the title would be no catastrophe.

Guardiola is a three-time winner of Europe's most prestigious club title, with all of his triumphs coming with boyhood club .

As a player he was a vital cog in Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' that downed in the 1991-2 final, while he added further success during his time as Blaugrana coach in 2008-9 and 2010-11.

Since leaving Camp Nou, however, the title has eluded him, despite achieving domestic dominance with and then City.

The Premier League club are yet to advance past the quarter-final stage under Pep; but he will not allow the competition to become an obsession.

"City was a club that for a decade wanted to just stay in the Premier League but then suddenly, they were bought by people from Abu Dhabi and they took a leap forward and won four leagues in a decade," he explained to Post United.

"The only thing they don't have is a Champions League and it's normal that people ask for it. It's good that they ask for it.

"I will try, and if not this year then the next year... the world doesn't end if you don't win it."

This season's last 16 sees Guardiola come up against an old adversary: Barcelona's Clasico rivals .

The Catalan got the better of the Merengue on numerous occasions during his time on the Blaugrana bench, most notably during 2009's 6-2 thrashing at the Bernabeu.

And he admits that while his career has taken him away from , Barcelona-Madrid clashes are one match he always looks forward to.

"Do I miss the Clasico? A little bit, yes. Every year it was the game of the century," he added.

"Here it is very different. In terms of the media, it's totally different."

City resume their Champions League campaign away to Madrid on February 26, with the second leg scheduled to take place at the Etihad on March 17.