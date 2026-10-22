Man City boss Eno Maresca declares star striker Erling Haaland '100 per cent' fit for Aston Villa clash

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has delivered a significant boost to his squad by confirming that Erling Haaland is fully fit for the upcoming Premier League encounter against Aston Villa. The Norwegian striker sat out the midweek action as a precaution, but he is now ready to lead the line as the champions look to maintain their perfect domestic record.

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Haaland ready for Premier League return

The prolific striker was left on the bench during the club’s midweek European fixture, sparking minor concerns over his availability for the weekend. However, the Italian coach has moved quickly to dismiss any fears regarding his star forward’s condition as City prepare for a Saturday lunchtime kickoff. The Norwegian international had been nursing a knock sustained during the recent clash against Ipswich, but he has recovered sufficiently to be part of the traveling squad. Maresca’s confirmation ensures that the league's most dangerous marksman will be available to spearhead the attack against Unai Emery's side.

Maresca was clear about the striker's status while admitting other players were still being assessed. "We have a session this afternoon. They could all be available or not. They are still doubts. Yesterday they were all improving and we will see this afternoon. Erling is the only one who is 100 per cent available and the other three we need to wait on today's session," he said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Triple injury concern for City





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While the news regarding Haaland is overwhelmingly positive, the City boss is still sweating over the availability of three other first-team members. Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic all missed the midweek game after being hampered by issues following the Ipswich fixture. Their absence from the squad would thin Maresca's options in the middle of the park, particularly with a congested schedule on the horizon for the reigning champions.

The medical team is working around the clock to ensure the trio can play some part in the weekend festivities, but their participation remains uncertain until the final training drills are completed. Maresca has emphasized that he will not take unnecessary risks with his players, though he remains hopeful that the recent improvements seen in their recovery will translate into match-day availability. A final decision on their inclusion is expected shortly before the team travels to the West Midlands.

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Semenyo sidelined as Foden steps up

The injury situation is further complicated by the long-term loss of Antoine Semenyo, who is set for an extended spell on the treatment table. The attacker suffered a significant knee injury during the Ipswich game and is expected to be out of action for approximately eight weeks. This blow leaves a void in the squad's offensive rotations, putting more pressure on the remaining fit forwards to maintain City's blistering goalscoring form during the autumn months.

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In Semenyo's absence, Phil Foden has already demonstrated that he is ready to take on a heavier burden of responsibility. The England international was the star of the show in midweek, netting a sensational hat-trick that highlighted his importance to the team. Maresca will be leaning heavily on Foden’s creativity and clinical finishing while Semenyo begins his lengthy rehabilitation process, ensuring the team remains competitive on all fronts despite the personnel setbacks.

Maintaining the perfect start





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City currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having navigated their first seven matches without dropping a single point. With Arsenal trailing closely behind and scheduled to play Everton later on Saturday, the pressure is on the Cityzens to deliver another three points at Villa Park. Despite the various injury headaches facing the coaching staff, the mood within the camp remains buoyant as they look to extend their lead at the summit.

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"The mood is very good, we are happy with our start but we are hungry for more wins," Maresca explained. "Happy at the moment but we want more. We are happy with our start but we want more so we are going to try to prepare to win Saturday's game."