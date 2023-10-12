Man City lead chase for Dani Olmo with Spain international 'considering transfer' amid rival interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea

- Olmo is a wanted man
- Man City leading the race
- Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, City are keeping a close watch on Olmo's situation at RB Leipzig and are considered to be the favourites to land the 25-year-old. They had the intention of getting him on board during the summer, but could not thrash out a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.
Moreover, according to SportBild, the player himself is mulling over a fresh challenge next season and could leave the club, especially when the likes of Real Madrid and City are interested in him.
A host of other clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation along with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olmo had no plans to leave Leipzig and signed an extension in the summer until 2027. However, it is believed that the player has had a change of heart with the European elites circling around for his signature. His contract also has a €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause.
IN ONE PHOTO:Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Olmo had a sensational start to the campaign, scoring five times in four appearances including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup, until he picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with Spain in September.