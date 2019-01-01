Sane to have surgery on ACL injury, Man City confirm

The Germany international is scheduled for an operation on the knee injury he suffered in the Community Shield game against Liverpool

Leroy Sane is to have surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament, have confirmed.

The winger was forced off after just 13 minutes of the Community Shield clash with Liverpool last Sunday following a challenge with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tests have since revealed he has ligament damage in his right knee, although City have not specified the extent of the injury.

"He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury," City said in a statement on Thursday.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery."

Sane has been heavily linked with a move to , who are eager to sign new wingers following the departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise in July for saying publicly that he was "confident" a deal for Sane would be completed, and last week Bayern denied recent reports that a €100 million (£91m/$110m) transfer had been agreed.

Although coach Pep Guardiola has said several times that he hopes Sane extends his contract with City, he admitted recently that the club would be open to letting him go if he asks to leave.

"I'm not aware of the rumours. I want players who want to stay. The player didn't tell me anything, that's the reality," he said.

"If he knocks on the door and says he wants to leave then we will speak with the club. We want him to stay here because we try to extend the contract for more than a year."

It is unclear whether Bayern will now explore alternative targets, having also been linked with 's Ousmane Dembele and Hakim Ziyech of .

Sane, who joined City from in 2016, scored 16 goals in 47 appearances for Guardiola's side last season as they won the Premier League, and .

His contract with the club runs until 2021.