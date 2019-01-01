Man City complete signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa

The 18-year-old has finalised his switch from the Croatian first football league, but will remain in his homeland on loan

Manchester City have completed the signing of Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa, the club have announced on deadline day.

The Croatian teenager has put pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League champions after completing a medical on Tuesday.

Palaversa, 18, will be sent back to Hadjuk on loan until 2020, but City have the option to recall him in January of the same year.

The young playmaker expressed his delight after the transfer was made official on Thursday: " I'm Hajduk's saying, playing at the Poljud was always my dream, and after all, I'm happy to see the work of the Hajduk Academy recognized one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Thanks to Manchester City on the trust, there is still a lot of work ahead for me, I have not yet shown all I can and I hope to play for Hajduk to justify the great trust I received from England champions."

